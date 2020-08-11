Big Ten cancels fall football season

BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) - The Big Ten has postponed its fall football season and will attempt to play in the spring. Commissioner Kevin Warren released a statement noting the “mental and physical health and welfare” of their student-athletes as their main concern.

Big Ten becomes 1st Power 5 league to cancel fall football season, sources told @Stadium. 1st reported by Yahoo. Now 41 of 130 FBS programs will not play in fall, pending decision by Pac-12 today — Brett McMurphy (@Brett_McMurphy) August 11, 2020

Statement from Big Ten commissioner Kevin Warren: pic.twitter.com/KBmeYTb29E — Nicole Auerbach 😷 (@NicoleAuerbach) August 11, 2020

The Pac-12 is meeting Tuesday and is expected to follow suit of postponing their fall sports season.

