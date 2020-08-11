Big Ten cancels fall football season
Published: Aug. 11, 2020 at 2:08 PM CDT|Updated: 55 minutes ago
BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) - The Big Ten has postponed its fall football season and will attempt to play in the spring. Commissioner Kevin Warren released a statement noting the “mental and physical health and welfare” of their student-athletes as their main concern.
The Pac-12 is meeting Tuesday and is expected to follow suit of postponing their fall sports season.
