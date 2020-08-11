Brazos County confirms 23 new COVID-19 cases, 21 hospitalizations

BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) -The Brazos County Health District has reported 23 additional positive cases of COVID-19 in Brazos County. Currently, there are 311 active cases and 21 Brazos County residents hospitalized.

No new deaths have been reported in the last 24 hours. There have been 49 total deaths in Brazos County related to COVID-19.

Two patients have been discharged from the hospital in the last 24 hours. 3,732 patients are classified as recovered, which means they have been fever-free for 72 hours without fever-reducing medications, and it has been 10 days after onset of symptoms.

The total number of confirmed positive cases in the county since testing began is 4,092. There have been 34,489 tests performed.

The Brazos County hospital total bed occupancy is at 62 percent, and the total ICU bed occupancy is at 55 percent.

Here is a breakdown of confirmed COVID-19 cases by zip code in Brazos County:

77801: 360

77802: 355

77803: 1,176

77807: 263

77808: 200

77840: 703

77845: 936

77859: 1

77868: 8

Unknown: 90

Zip codes 77843, 77862, 77866, and 77881 are P.O. Boxes and technically should not contain cases since they do not contain patient addresses. They belong to Texas A&M University, Kurten, Wellborn, and Millican respectively.

BRAZOS VALLEY COVID-19 CASES BY COUNTY

County Active Cases Total Cases Austin 93 249 Brazos 311 4,092 Burleson 38 242 Grimes 147 949 Houston 40 348 Lee 34 173 Leon 24 144 Madison 456 668 Milam 21 352 Montgomery 1,800 6,654 Robertson 105 244 San Jacinto 27 177 Trinity 35 156 Walker 738 3,324 Waller 108 440 Washington 90 515

Most of the Brazos Valley falls under state trauma service area N (Brazos, Burleson, Grimes, Leon, Madison, Robertson and Washington counties). Trauma Service Area N currently reports 455 staffed hospital beds with 181 beds available. According to the state’s latest data, the region has 5 available ICU beds and 47 available ventilators. The state’s last update listed 40 lab-confirmed COVID-19 patients currently in the hospital.

Austin County has reported 93 active cases of COVID-19 . The county has 249 total cases and 145 recovered cases and four deaths.

Burleson County currently has 38 active cases of COVID-19. The county has 242 total cases, and 198 cases have recovered. There have been six deaths.

Grimes County currently has 147 active cases in the community. There have been 420 total community cases and 254 recoveries. The TDCJ has reported 529 cases. There have been 19 total deaths.

According to its website, Houston County has confirmed 348 total cases of COVID-19. There are 37 active cases and 131 cases are recovered. There have been four COVID-19 related deaths. Eastham prison currently has three active cases and 173 recovered cases.

Lee County has reported 34 active cases. The county has a total of 173 cases, with 129 recoveries and 10 deaths.

Leon County currently has 24 active cases. The county has 144 total cases, with 117 recoveries and two deaths.

Madison County has reported 456 active cases. The county has a total of 668 cases with 208 recoveries and two deaths.

Milam County currently has 21 active cases of COVID-19. There have been 352 total cases and 331 recovered cases. There are currently five patients hospitalized, and three COVID-19 related deaths.

Montgomery County has 1,800 active cases of COVID-19. There have been 6,654 total cases and 4,592 recovered cases. There are currently 48 people hospitalized, and there have been 90 COVID-19 related deaths.

Robertson County has 105 active COVID-19 cases, with 244 total cases. Currently, 139 patients have recovered and there has been one reported death. Below are the zip codes associated with active cases:

77859 - 63

77856 - 22

77837 - 9

76629 - 10

77867 - 0

77882 - 1

San Jacinto County currently has 27 active cases of COVID-19. The county has a total of 177 cases with 142 recoveries and 8 deaths.

Trinity County currently has 35 active cases of COVID-19. The county has 156 total cases with 117 recoveries and four deaths.

Walker County has 3,324 total cases of COVID-19. Out of the total, 738 cases are active in the community and 501 are recovered community cases. 2,085 cases are from the TDCJ. For more information on Walker County COVID-19 case numbers, click here.

Waller County has 108 active cases of COVID-19. There are 440 total cases and 332 recovered cases.

Washington County currently has 90 active cases of COVID-19. The county has 515 total cases with 386 recoveries and 39 deaths.

For the latest updates from TDCJ, click here.

ACROSS TEXAS

Statewide, Texas has an estimated 133,584 active cases and 349,833 recoveries. There have been 490,817 total cases reported and 4,073,661 total tests (both viral and antibody).

To date, 8,490 Texans have died from COVID-19.

250 of 254 counties in the state of Texas are currently reporting cases. Harris County leads the state in total cases with 85,757 cases reported.

The state’s last update was provided on August 10 at 5:20 p.m.

