Brazos County Sheriff’s Office confirms inmate death

(KBTX)
By Josh Ninke
Published: Aug. 11, 2020 at 12:00 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) - The Brazos County Sheriff’s Office says an inmate of the county jail died Tuesday while in the hospital.

Officials are currently notifying the family and will not release more information until then.

The Texas Rangers will be investigating the death, which happens in all cases where an inmate dies in law enforcement custody.

