Brazos County Tax Office to close for “precautionary” cleaning

The tax office says there are no active COVID-19 cases among staff and the cleaning is being done out of an abundance of caution.
Exterior of Brazos County Tax Office
Exterior of Brazos County Tax Office
By Heather Falls
Published: Aug. 11, 2020 at 5:52 PM CDT|Updated: 32 minutes ago
BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) - The Brazos County Tax Office will be closed to the public Thursday, Aug. 13 for a “precautionary” cleaning.

The tax office says there are no active COVID-19 cases among the staff, but hundreds of people pass through the lobby every day so the cleaning is being done out of an abundance of caution.

Office staff will be on hand to answer calls from the public during the process.

The tax office will reopen for its normal hours Friday morning at 8 a.m.

The facility is located at 4151 County Park Court in Bryan.

