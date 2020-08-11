Brazos County Tax Office to close for “precautionary” cleaning

BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) - The Brazos County Tax Office will be closed to the public Thursday, Aug. 13 for a “precautionary” cleaning.

The tax office says there are no active COVID-19 cases among the staff, but hundreds of people pass through the lobby every day so the cleaning is being done out of an abundance of caution.

Office staff will be on hand to answer calls from the public during the process.

The tax office will reopen for its normal hours Friday morning at 8 a.m.

The facility is located at 4151 County Park Court in Bryan.

Copyright 2020 KBTX. All rights reserved.