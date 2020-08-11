City of Caldwell preparing for future growth

CALDWELL, Texas (KBTX) -The city of Caldwell is looking for community input on a 20-year Comprehensive Plan.

"Now is like the perfect time for us to look at that and really take a deep dive into Caldwell specifically but also the county and how the county can prepare for growth," said Forest Willaims, Caldwell Community Development Director.

Taylor Locke owns Humble Life in Downtown Caldwell and says he’s excited for the future of Caldwell.

“We’ve already seen a lot of growth here in Caldwell in the six years that we’ve lived here and the four years that we’ve been open and that’s been really encouraging,” said Locke.

The Comprehensive Plan will cover everything from housing to land use.

“There’s transportation. There’s roads. There’s infrastructure. There’s capacity for the infrastructure. So like making sure you have enough water and sewer services and your lift station can handle all the growth,” said Willams.

Willams says the first step will be to create a task force of eight to 12 community members. The city will start taking applications for volunteers on Aug. 20.

The first task force meeting will be held on Sept. 10 with community meetings to follow.

Willams says the city is hoping the community will give feedback as to what they want Caldwell to look like over the next 20 years.

“The point of it is to make a vision and set goals and strategies for the city to implement and part of that is getting the residents involved at the onset,” said Willams.

Locke says he’ll be a part of the conversation and encourages others to do the same.

“I think it’s important to have a plan of what direction we want to go in the future so that we have goals to meet and to head towards but then also how do we maintain the history that we have here? How do we maintain that small-town feel that we love which is why so many people live here and raise their families here yet embrace ways of growth and bringing new opportunities and jobs here to Caldwell?” said Locke.

The city says the planning process will take at least a year before the Comprehensive Plan is put into effect.

