Coach Blair Charities hosts 17th Annual Celebration Dinner & Golf Tournament

BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) -Coach Blair Charities is giving back to the local community with the 17th Annual Celebration Dinner & Golf Tournament this Thursday and Friday.

On Thursday night there will be a fish fry dinner, it will include a live and silent auction at the Brazos County Expo.

Friday is the golf tournament, which is at The Traditions Club in Bryan.

At both events, Texas A&M Women’s Head Basketball Coach, Gary Blair says safety is a priority.

“We’re going to do it as safe as possible because we know there are so many concerns out there,” says Coach Blair. “We might be 50 percent of capacity out at the Expo Center, but at the same time we’re 100 percent of giving back to our charities in Bryan College Station and we want to be able to do our part. "

Coach Blair also said guests do not have to play in the golf tournament on Friday to attend the dinner on Thursday.

The Coach Blair Charities raise money for charities in the B/CS area including the Brazos Valley Special Olympic Teams.

We are still on! Fired up to have Texas Roadhouse providing the fish fry dinner this year! We have lots of great... Posted by Coach Blair Charities on Saturday, August 8, 2020

If you are interested in attending these events, tickets can be purchased at CC Creations, Texas A&M Women’s Basketball office, or at the door Thursday night. Tickets are $20 for the dinner.

Additionally, they will be giving out the Tyra White bobbleheads from this past season. According to Coach Blair, all you need is a receipt to get a bobblehead.

Click here for information on the Coach Blair Charities.

