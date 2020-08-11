College Station PD gives KBTX exclusive tour of new building

COLLEGE STATION Texas (KBTX) - College Station Police employees are settling into their new space.The move came as COVID-19 hit in March. Now we are getting the first chance to show you what it’s like inside. The police department gave KBTX an exclusive tour Tuesday afternoon.

The building is state-of-the-art and built to meet the needs of the force for decades to come. It has more than double the space of their old building.

“It’s just a really good facility. It helps us meet the objectives and really get the job done,” said Chief Billy Couch of the College Station Police Department. He said they currently have around 150 sworn officers and 60 civilian staff. Their old building was cramped with some makeshift offices.

“The building was designed with some shell space in mind so that we could grow in the facility,” Couch said. The communications center has state-of-the=art screens to monitor traffic and events and the desks help staff with their already stressful environment.

“The desks do a ton of things. They raise up. They have their own heat and air. They have specialized lighting so that the folks can work more efficiently and effectively. We have more access to information now than we did before,” said Robert Radtke, College Station Police Department Communications Manager.

“The distance, physical distance sort of creates a good environment sort of accidentally that we didn’t know we would need when we put it together,” said Radtke.

Former College Station Police Chief Scott McCollum was instrumental in making the new building happen.

“Oh I think it’s beautiful. It’s like I said another team effort. It was one of those things that we all worked together. It was a long term process you know probably six to seven years in the making it. We had to establish a vision and just identify a path to make it happen and we all came together,” said McCollum.

Visitors will also see the department’s history showcased around the building. Victims of crimes also have a new comfortable place to wait when needing assistance

The new Community Room is named after Laura Dean Mooney, the late wife of College Station Mayor Karl Mooney.

The department also sees long-term benefits.

“When we talk about recruiting and retention it really helps out to be able to bring them into a state-of-the-art-facility so it’s had a pretty significant impact on us,” said Assistant Chief Jim Bob Arnold, of the College Station Police Department.

“We had a scheduled ribbon cutting and then as you know it, the ribbon cutting and open house got canceled due to COIVD and so this is a good opportunity for us to at least showcase the building,”said Couch.

The new building was budgeted for $29.5 million dollars and paid for with certificates of obligation. It ended up coming in $403,836 under budget.

Copyright 2020 KBTX. All rights reserved.