Elnita Green, College Station Sprinters shine at Junior Olympics

BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) - College Station incoming sophomore Elnita Green recently competed at the AAU Junior Olympics for Track and Field in Satellite Beach, Florida. Green won the 100 meter dash finals for the 15-16 age division in 12.15 seconds. She also took second in the 200 meter dash in 24.81 seconds.

Other College Station Sprinters also had successful outings at the Junior Olympics in Florida. A group of 12u athletes brought home 12 medals.

