Emma’s Project, created by family who lost 4-year-old to drowning, donates life jackets

BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) - A family still grieving the loss of their own daughter is working to make sure others don’t suffer the same tragedy.

Three years ago, Michael and Jennifer Hojnacki’s four-year-old daughter Emma drowned during a vacation to Disneyworld.

On Tuesday, their new non-profit called Emma’s Project donated dozens of life jackets to the cities of Bryan and College Station. The life jackets were purchased with funds raised during an Emma’s Project social media campaign.

“For children who don’t know how to swim, they can wear those during their time at the pool, while they’re playing and swimming, eventually helping them learn to swim,” said Jennifer Hojnacki. “It helps us honor her, and it helps us to maybe prevent this from happening to someone else.”

Representatives from both cities’ parks and recreation offices were on-hand to receive the life jackets and education materials. They said that the donated life jackets will be loaned out to children who need them at city pools and Lake Bryan.

