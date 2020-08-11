Advertisement

FBS independent UMass cancels fall football

(AP)
Published: Aug. 11, 2020 at 1:13 PM CDT|Updated: 5 minutes ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(AP) - Massachusetts is the latest school from the Football Bowl Subdivision, college football’s highest level, to cancel its fall season.

UMass is an independent in football and its decision affects only that sport. Most of UMass’ athletic teams compete in the Atlantic 10. Athletic director Ryan Bamford said the school will try to conduct a football spring season if possible.

“Our job as coaches and mentors is to provide opportunities for our players, and do everything in our power to not take them away,” coach Walt Bell said. “Today’s news was devastating, but we will be resilient and prepared to be our best when our best is required.”

UMass joins fellow independent UConn, Old Dominion and all the schools in the Mid-American Conference and Mountain West, a total of 27, in postponing its football season.

UMass joined the FBS in 2012 and has not had a winning record since. The Minutemen were forced to try football independence when the Mid-American Conference pushed them out after the 2015 season. The program relies heavily on the revenue it generates from playing road games against Power Five schools and had been due to receive $1.9 million to play Auburn in November, but that game was canceled when the Southeastern Conference decided to play only league games.

Copyright 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Latest News

Sports

Bombers beat Tulsa to win TCL Championship

Updated: Aug. 15, 2020 at 6:00 PM CDT
The latest in local news, weather and sports from across the Brazos Valley provided by the KBTX News team.

Sports

Kats Officially Delay Start Of Fall Camp

Updated: 15 hours ago

Sports

Short-handed Mavericks use huge rally to beat Jazz 122-114

Updated: 20 hours ago
|
The short-handed Dallas Mavericks rallied from a 22-point deficit in the second half to stun the Utah Jazz 122-114 on Monday.

Sports

Mountain West postpones fall football slate

Updated: 20 hours ago
|
The Mountain West has become the second FBS conference to postpone its football season, punting on the fall with an eye toward playing in the spring.

Latest News

Sports

Trump joins senator, coaches in push to save college football season

Updated: 20 hours ago
|
President Donald Trump has joined a U.S. senator and a number of coaches in the push to save the college football season from a pandemic-forced shutdown.

Sports

Texas A&M’s Habib Advances to 2020 Oracle ITA National Summer Championships Final

Updated: 21 hours ago
|
By Matthew Callaway / Texas A&M Athletic Communications
Hady Habib, a junior on the Texas A&M men’s tennis team, won twice on the third day of the 2020 Oracle ITA National Summer Championships to advance to the finals at the George P. Mitchell Tennis Center on Monday.

Sports

Two Blinn softball players sign with four-year programs

Updated: 21 hours ago
|
By Blinn College Sports Information
Blinn College softball players Clarissa Hagler (Vidor) and Gabi Lopez (Cypress), signed with four-year programs to continue their academic and athletic careers.

Sports

College of Charleston cancels fall competition, hopeful about spring

Updated: 21 hours ago
|
The College of Charleston is suspending all sports competition for the fall because of the coronavirus pandemic.

Sports

Old Dominion canceling fall sports season

Updated: Aug. 10, 2020 at 12:26 PM CDT
|
President John Broderick made the announcement Monday, saying he knows student-athletes and fans will be disappointed, but playing “posed too great a risk.”

Sports

Women’s Swimming & Diving Announces 2019-20 Signing Class

Updated: Aug. 10, 2020 at 11:59 AM CDT
|
By Texas A&M Sports Information
The Texas A&M women’s swimming & diving program and head coach Steve Bultman have announced the addition of 13 student-athletes that will make up this year’s freshman class. Swimmers Abigail Ahrens, Evelyn Bruner, JoJo Daspit, Jade Hallum, Bobbi Kennett, Charlotte Longbottom, Desirae Mangaoang, Emme Nelson, Alaya Smith, Chloe Stepanek, Sarah Szklaruk Traipe and Olivia Theall, and diver Payton Props will join the Aggies as the Class of 2024.