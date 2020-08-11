Franklin cemetery historian searching for answers after markers and land destroyed

FRANKLIN, Texas (KBTX) - Robertson County Crime Stoppers is offering $1,000 for information leading to the arrest of the person who destroyed markers and land at a historical cemetery in Franklin.

The Shiloh Cemetery sits at the end of a dirt road off of FM 2446 in Franklin. The cemetery dates back to 1847 and is the final resting place for multiple war veterans and residents from the 1800′s.

Last week, Dana Kopetsky, who runs the cemetery, found a brick mausoleum destroyed, along with multiple trees and another marker spray-painted on.

“A black granite marker had been spray-painted with yellow graffiti on it. We had four trees that had a yellow pentagram on it and we also have a beautiful brick mausoleum that was built in 1870 that was cracked open with a sledgehammer,” said Kopetsky.

All of Kopetsky’s family is buried in the cemetery, and she has been visiting the land ever since she was a kid. She says it broke her heart to see what had been done to it.

“I actually was crying. I was so upset and so angry and it hurt because you just don’t do that in a cemetery. This is sacred,” Kopetsky said.

With help from the community, she was able to get the spray paint wiped off of the marker and sprayed over the trees with silver paint. The bricks on the mausoleum date back to 1870, and Kopetsky says she may have a harder time completely fixing it but they plan to try.

The Robertson County Sheriff’s Office is investigating the crime, and say that the person who did it is looking at felony charges.

The Sheriff’s Office is asking anyone with information about the crime to call Robertson County Crime Stoppers at 1-(800)-299-0191.

