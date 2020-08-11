Advertisement

GRAPHIC: More arrests expected in brawl during pro-police rally in Colorado

A brawl that erupted at a pro-police rally in Ft. Collins, Colo., is under investigation. Three people were arrested.
A brawl that erupted at a pro-police rally in Ft. Collins, Colo., is under investigation. Three people were arrested.(Source: KCNC)
By Associated Press
Published: Aug. 11, 2020 at 12:30 PM CDT|Updated: 49 minutes ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

FORT COLLINS, Colo. (AP) — Police are still investigating a brawl that broke out during a pro-police rally in northern Colorado over the weekend and expect to make more arrests.

Three people were arrested and another cited after fights broke out at a Colorado pro-police rally that attracted counter protesters, authorities said.

The “Back the Blue” rally drew hundreds of people outside the Fort Collins police department Saturday afternoon.

Some counter demonstrators say some of the pro-police rally goers were the instigators in Saturday’s melee.

GRAPHIC WARNING: Some may find the video embedded below disturbing.

However, Fort Collins police chief Jeff Swoboda is standing by his statement that there were aggressors on both sides.

He said several people on each side were armed with weapons, including sidearms and brass knuckles, and were looking to get into a fight.

He says police don’t want the support of people who don’t show concern for other people’s safety.

Copyright 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. Gray Media Group, Inc., contributed to this report.

Latest News

News

Aggies among three TX Parks & Wildlife employees killed in West Texas chopper crash

Updated: Aug. 15, 2020 at 6:00 PM CDT
The latest in local news, weather and sports from across the Brazos Valley provided by the KBTX News team.

News

BELLA IS BACK! Search group successfully reunites missing dog with owner

Updated: Aug. 15, 2020 at 6:00 PM CDT
The latest in local news, weather and sports from across the Brazos Valley provided by the KBTX News team.

News

Veritas Wine & Bistro closing, owner looking to the future

Updated: Aug. 15, 2020 at 6:00 PM CDT
The latest in local news, weather and sports from across the Brazos Valley provided by the KBTX News team.

News

Pastor celebrates 20 years at Bryan church

Updated: Aug. 15, 2020 at 6:00 PM CDT
The latest in local news, weather and sports from across the Brazos Valley provided by the KBTX News team.

News

Tuesday Midday Weather Update 8/11

Updated: 22 hours ago
The latest regional, statewide and national news, along with local weather provided by the KBTX News team.

Latest News

News

Emma’s Project, created by family who lost 4-year-old to drowning, donates life jackets

Updated: 9 minutes ago
|
By Kathleen Witte
A family still grieving the loss of their own daughter is working to make sure others don’t suffer the same tragedy.

Coronavirus

How to protect kids from digital eye strain during pandemic

Updated: 22 minutes ago
|
By CNN Staff
Digital eye strain was an issue before COVID-19, but now it’s a bigger one, with some kids spending more time on their devices.

National

Parents of Elijah McClain sue Colorado police over his death

Updated: 26 minutes ago
|
By COLLEEN SLEVIN
The parents of Elijah McClain, a 23-year-old Black man who died after officers in suburban Denver stopped him on the street last year and put him in a chokehold, sued police and medical officials Tuesday.

News

Teen arrested for breaking into A&M Consolidated High School

Updated: 59 minutes ago
|
By Josh Ninke
A 17-year-old is in custody for breaking into A&M Consolidated High School twice last month and stealing money.

News

Support local businesses for “Shop Downtown Bryan Week”

Updated: 1 hour ago
|
By Fallon Appleton
Support the local economy and small businesses in Downtown Bryan during “Shop Downtown Bryan Week. The week-long shopping event runs through August 16.