Hometown Heroes: Calvert Trojans

BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) - RB Ja’Quarious Ford was named first-team all-state by the Texas 6-man Coaches Association for play his sophomore season. Ford, who rushed for over 1,800 yards, also was named to the all-Region IV team as a defensive lineman. Davien Flentroy, a senior cornerback, also made the top statewide unit and he’s valued on both sides of the ball. “He’s the poster child for the kind of guy you want on a team” Ja’Marcus Ashley said. “He’s the hardesthitting guy around.” While the Trojans are still seeking their starting quarterback, he will have a sure-thing pass receiver when he throws to Tre’Quinton Green. Green, who is an outstanding basketball player, carries that same kind of ability to the football field. “He catches everything that’s thrown his way,” said Ashley. Billy Thompson Jr. is an all-around player. He’s a top blocker and plays every aspect of the six-man football well. Texas Football magazine has Calvert at No. 3 in its preseason rankings, and the motivation should be great after coming so close a year ago against the state champions. With the addition of Oakwood, the district competition was raised a level for 13-1A Division II. The Panthers beat Calvert in the 2017 bi-district playoffs.

Copyright 2020 KBTX. All rights reserved.