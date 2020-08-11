Advertisement

Madisonville CISD board asking state to waive accountability system for a year

By Erika Fernandez
Published: Aug. 11, 2020 at 8:48 AM CDT|Updated: 49 minutes ago
MADISONVILLE, Texas (KBTX) - Madisonville CISD is one of the districts in the Brazos Valley choosing to push back the start of school by a week. Students will now start classes for the fall semester on August 20.

Superintendent Keith Smith joined BVTM Tuesday morning to talk about the new changes they’re implementing for the new year.

Mr. Smith said the district heard from many staff members and families that they needed more time to prepare for the start of the new year. It was an easy decision for them to delay the start of the fall semester.

Teachers have already started in-service training and the staff has added new systems into schools to help keep everything clean. “We put hepatite filters in our HVAC systems. We’ve put ion air purifiers in all of our rooms so teachers have to be trained how to operate those,” Smith said.

Smith said they also approved a re-entry program with details about additional teacher responsibilities, and they’re being trained on that before classes start.

Additionally, the school board signed a letter last night and will be sending it to state officials asking them to waive the accountability system for a year. Last year, Madisonville CISD was predicted to receive an A grading.

“I think it’s a good idea for the state to go ahead and administer their standardized test, that way it gives the entire state somewhat of a benchmark after we’ve dealt with all of the COVID absences,” Smith said.

Smith said the students haven’t been in school since March, and 25% of students will still be sticking to remote learning at the start of the year. He doesn’t know if the grade will be a direct reflection of students’ and staff ability.

“It’s probably a good idea to focus on more important things this year than an A-F system,” Smith said.

