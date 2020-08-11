SARC raising funds with “maskerade” contest and auction

BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) -The Sexual Assault Resource Center has registration open for its Maskerade contest.

In an effort to raise funds for the non-profit participants 14 and up will have a $25 registration fee.

Folks have until Oct. 1 to drop off their decorated masks at the Center of Regional Services at 3991 E 29th St in Bryan.

A panel of judges will pick three winners from each age group.

The masks will be auctioned off.

All proceeds go towards SARC services.

“Now, more than ever these donations are really important because our funding, like so many others, federal and state entities are being cut. So support from the community is very appreciated,” said Kyndra Shackelford, Resource Development Committee Chair.

For more information on the contest and auction email maskerade@sarcbv.org

