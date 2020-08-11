Advertisement

Sen. Brown on DNC, Gov. Kasich’s upcoming address, and the VEEPstakes

Sen. Sherrod Brown (D-Ohio) discusses VEEPstakes, Gov. Kasich's (R-Ohio) upcoming address backing Biden, and what he hopes comes out of the virtual convention.
Sen. Sherrod Brown (D-Ohio) discusses VEEPstakes, Gov. Kasich's (R-Ohio) upcoming address backing Biden, and what he hopes comes out of the virtual convention.(Gray DC)
By Kyle Midura
Published: Aug. 11, 2020 at 2:27 PM CDT|Updated: 36 minutes ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WASHINGTON (Gray DC) - Sen. Sherrod Brown (D-Ohio) says this year’s Democratic National Convention will be unlike any other in memory.

Brown considered running for president in 2020 but opted out of the race before ever getting in. Four years earlier, he was on the shortlist to be Hillary Clinton’s running-mate before she ultimately chose Sen. Tim Kaine (D-VA).

In a Tuesday afternoon digital gaggle with the D.C. press corps, Brown tackled questions about next week’s virtual Democratic National Convention. Though they don’t share many policy positions, he praised former Ohio Gov. John Kasich (R-Ohio) for his outspoken criticism of the president and backing former V.P. and presumptive Democratic Nominee Joe Biden.

Kasich is scheduled to speak at the Democratic Convention next week during primetime. Brown joked that he might have imagined Gov. Kasich protesting outside a DNC, but never would have dreamed he would be a keynote speaker.

Brown told reporters he has offered his suggestion for who Biden should choose as his running-mate but won’t be sharing it publicly. He spoke at length about what it was like to be in the midst of the vetting process in 2016 and the disappointment that followed after he was not the pick.

As for the convention itself, Brown did say he will take in active role in the process. While coronavirus led the party to swap venues, from a stadium to a digital space, he did say there’s important work to be done.

You can watch Sen. Brown’s interview with Washington Correspondent Kyle Midura and other reporters in the video tabs below.

Copyright 2020 Gray DC. All rights reserved.

Latest News

National

President Trump bans dealings with Chinese owners of TikTok, WeChat

Updated: Aug. 7, 2020 at 9:59 AM CDT
|
By TALI ARBEL
President Donald Trump on Thursday ordered an unspecified ban on “transactions” with the Chinese owners of the consumer apps TikTok and WeChat.

Coronavirus

Ohio Gov. Mike DeWine tests negative after positive test before Trump visit

Updated: Aug. 6, 2020 at 10:07 PM CDT
|
By FARNOUSH AMIRI and DAN SEWELL
Ohio Gov. Mike DeWine tested positive Thursday for the coronavirus just ahead a planned meeting with President Donald Trump.

Politics

Facebook, citing virus misinformation, deletes Trump post

Updated: Aug. 5, 2020 at 9:09 PM CDT
|
By BARBARA ORTUTAY
Facebook has deleted a post by President Donald Trump for the first time, saying it violated its policy against spreading misinformation about the coronavirus.

Politics

Microsoft in advanced talks to buy TikTok’s US business

Updated: Aug. 1, 2020 at 2:34 PM CDT
|
By KEVIN FREKING and ZEKE MILLER
President Donald Trump said he will take action as soon as Saturday to ban Chinese-owned video app TikTok from the United States.

Coronavirus

No virus bill yet: White House, GOP at odds over jobless aid

Updated: Jul. 24, 2020 at 6:45 PM CDT
|
By LISA MASCARO AP Congressional Correspondent
Negotiations over a new COVID-19 rescue bill were in flux Friday after the White House floated cutting an unemployment benefits boost to as little as $100 and President Donald Trump turned to a new priority, adding money to build a new FBI headquarters.

Latest News

Coronavirus

Trump wears mask in public for first time during pandemic

Updated: Jul. 11, 2020 at 5:58 PM CDT
President Donald Trump wore a mask during a visit to a military hospital on Saturday, the first time the president has been seen in public with the type of facial covering recommended by health officials as a precaution against spreading or becoming infected by the novel coronavirus.

Coronavirus

Republicans, with exception of Trump, now push mask-wearing

Updated: Jun. 30, 2020 at 6:09 PM CDT
|
By AAMER MADHANI and LAURIE KELLMAN Associated Press
In Republican circles -- with the notable exception of the man who leads the party -- the debate about masks is over: It’s time to put one on.

Politics

Paycheck Protection Program coming to an end

Updated: Jun. 30, 2020 at 12:30 PM CDT
The program is credited by government officials for saving millions of jobs, with more than 4.8 million small business owners tapping into the funds, for more than $519 billion in loans.

Politics

Facebook to label all rule-breaking posts - even the president’s

Updated: Jun. 26, 2020 at 7:09 PM CDT
|
By BARBARA ORTUTAY AP Technology Writer
CEO Mark Zuckerberg had previously refused to take action against Trump posts suggesting that mail-in ballots will lead to voter fraud.

Politics

White House Policy Advisor recaps racial justice roundtable

Updated: Jun. 12, 2020 at 10:25 AM CDT
|
By Kyle Midura
Ashley Bell, White House Policy Advisor and SBA Regional Administrator, spoke with Washington Correspondent Kyle Midura Friday.

Politics

One-on-one with RNC chair: Jacksonville chosen as second convention site

Updated: Jun. 12, 2020 at 10:14 AM CDT
|
By Jacqueline Policastro, Ted Fioraliso, and Timothy Knapp
President Donald Trump will now accept the Republican nomination in Jacksonville, Fla. Gray Television Washington Bureau Chief Jacqueline Policastro speaks with Ronna McDaniel about logistics and safety.