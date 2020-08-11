Advertisement

Very hot stretch upcoming

By Max Crawford
Published: Aug. 11, 2020 at 6:11 AM CDT|Updated: 45 minutes ago
A few morning clouds should keep us in the upper 70s for a couple more hours before we work our way to the upper 90s and low triple digits this afternoon. The worst part: Heat index is slated to increase this afternoon through the end of the week. At the highest, we could see some “feels like” temperatures soar to 108 this afternoon, and closer to 110 before the end of the week.

Some hope for an August cool down may not come until early next week, so take care of yourself in the meantime! A quick, stray shower is possible, but not likely over the next couple afternoons, but better rain chances should return by early next week. Don’t look now, but a quick front could give us some slightly cooler, noticeably drier air to work with by midweek next week.

Tuesday: Morning clouds, afternoon sunshine. High: 99. Heat Index: 104 - 108. Wind: S 5-15 mph

Tuesday Night: Partly cloudy by sunrise. Low: 77. Wind: S 5-10 mph.

Wednesday: Mostly sunny. High: 99. Heat Index: 103 - 107. Wind: S 5-15 mph.

Wednesday Night: Scattered clouds by sunrise. Low: 78. Wind: S 5-10 mph.

