Stretch of 100° days coming

Our current theme of hot and dry weather will continue for the Brazos Valley, if not even a bit hotter as we head into the back half of the workweek and into the weekend. As high pressure takes over, afternoon highs are expected to run between 98° and 101° through Sunday. Factor in the humidity and it will feel more like 105° to 110° when you step outside between mid-afternoon and early evening. While a very isolated shower may try to form in the afternoon heat, the odds are exceptionally low. The forecast is rain-free until late Monday.

Monday’s highs are actually forecast to spike between 100° and 105° ahead of some changes blowing into the Brazos Valley. Scattered rain and thunderstorms will be possible Monday evening and night as an August “cold” front slips into the area. What does a cold front look like in August? Glad you asked! Mornings in the low-to-mid 70s, afternoons in the mid-90s, and heat index values “only” in the upper 90s are expected on the other side of this front Tuesday through Friday of next week. Not huge improvements, but much better than the hot and muggy triple digits expected over the next several days!

Tuesday Night: Mostly clear with scattered clouds by sunrise. Low: 78. Wind: S 5-15 mph.

Wednesday: Mostly sunny. High: 100. Heat Index: 105 - 109. Wind: S 5-10 mph, gusting 15 mph.

Wednesday Night: Mostly clear. Low: 78. Wind: S 5-10 mph.

Thursday: Sunny. High: 101. Heat Index: 104 - 108. Wind: S 5-10 mph

