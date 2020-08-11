Advertisement

Support local businesses for “Shop Downtown Bryan Week”

Shop in person, online or by purchasing gift cards.
Inside look at The Attic and Rabbit Hole Antiques and Collectiblesduring Shop Downtown Bryan Week
By Fallon Appleton
Published: Aug. 11, 2020 at 12:19 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) -Support small businesses and the local economy in Downtown Bryan during “Shop Downtown Bryan Week. The week-long shopping event runs through Aug. 16.

From antiques to home decor to clothing and more, Downtown Bryan features a bunch of different types of stores and boutiques.

Many of these stores are family-owned, so patrons should expect a unique and personable experience, according to Katelyn Brown, the interim executive director of the Downtown Bryan Association.

”When you are going into this store, you are going to be meeting and talking to the business owner, the families that live and breathe this business,” said Brown. “I think there is just something to be said about the quality of your customer experience. The service that you receive in Downtown is something that you can’t receive anywhere else.”

To participate in the week, you don’t have to go in-store and you can support businesses by shopping online or by purchasing a gift card.

No tickets are required for the event.

For a list of specials and deals being offered during “Shop Downtown Bryan Week,” click here.

