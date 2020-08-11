Teen arrested for breaking into A&M Consolidated High School

BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) - A 17-year-old is in custody for breaking into A&M Consolidated High School twice last month and stealing money.

Police say Hailey Davis-Ramirez broke into the school on July 8 and 14. The first time she reportedly stole a money bag as well as a master key, which police say she used to get inside the second time.

The assistant principal reported the crime after noticing the missing money and checking security footage. Authorities say Davis-Ramirez also looked through desks and cabinets along with two other people.

Davis-Ramirez is charged with two counts of burglary of a building. Authorities say she’s the only one who turned herself in so far. There are warrants out for the other suspects as well.

Copyright 2020 KBTX. All rights reserved.