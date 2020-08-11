Texas A&M’s Habib Wins 2020 Oracle ITA National Summer Championship

COLLEGE STATION – Hady Habib, a junior on the Texas A&M men’s tennis team, claimed the 2020 Oracle ITA National Summer Championship Tuesday at the George P. Mitchell Tennis Center.

Habib finished the tournament with a 6-1, 604 win over Johnathan Sheehy of Oklahoma, Sheehy won the 2019 ITA National Summer title. Habib danced through the four-day tournament without dropping a set.

2020 Oracle ITA National Summer Championships

College Station, Texas | Mitchell Tennis Center

Round of 64

Hady Habib def. Javier Rodriguez Sanchez 6-0, 6-1

Noah Schachter def. Thomas Paulsell 6-4, 6-3

Guido Marson def. Vasileios Iliopouls 6-4, 6-1

Stefan Storch def. Ritesh Patil 6-3, 6-3

Kenner Taylor def. Avery Zavala 6-2, 6-1

Pierce Rollins def. Louis Cloud 7-6(3), 7-5

Austin Krajicek def. Kyle Totorica 6-3, 6-0

Round of 32

Hady Habib def. Brayden Michna 6-2, 6-4

Noah Schachter def. Angel Palacios 6-1, 6-0

Zach Foster def. Guido Marson 1-6, 7-6, 1-0

Stefan Storch def. Ethan Silva 6-1, 7-5

Andrew Rogers def. Kenner Taylor 7-6, 7-5

Pierce Rollins def. Anish Sriniketh 6-2, 4-6, 1-0

Austin Krajicek def. Alexander Frusina 6-1, 6-4

Round of 16

Hady Habib def. Welsh Hotard 6-1, 6-2

Noah Schachter def. Mitchell Johnson 6-2, 6-1

Javier Gonzalez Huerta def. Stefan Storch 6-3, 6-4

Jonathan Sheehy def. Pierce Rollins 6-3. 4-6. 1-0

Austin Krajicek def. Jack Pulliam 6-2, 6-3

Quarterfinals

Hady Habib def. Noah Schachter 7-5, 6-1

Jonathan Sheehy def. Austin Krajicek 6-1, 7-6

Semifinals

Hady Habib def. Zeke Clark 6-4, 6-3

Finals

Hady Habib def. Jonathan Sheehy 6-1, 6-4