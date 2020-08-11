Treat of the Day: Dan Hughes name to Texas A&M Foundation board

BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) - The Texas A&M Foundation has announced that Dan Allen Hughes Jr., president and CEO of the Dan A. Hughes Company (DAHCO) and Hupecol Operating Company, joined its Board of Trustees, effective July 1, 2020.

Hughes, who resides in San Antonio, Texas, earned his bachelor’s degree in management from Texas A&M University in 1980 and completed further studies in geology. He brings 40 years of experience in the oil and gas industry to his service on the board.

“I look forward to learning more about the investments and investment strategies of the Texas A&M Foundation and hope that my decades of experiences in oil and gas, real estate and private equity can be of service to the organization,” Hughes said. “I am extremely proud of Texas A&M and extremely proud to be an Aggie, and I am always willing to do what I can to give back to the university.”

Hughes has worked for his family’s oil and gas firm, DAHCO, since his college graduation. Founded by his father, Texas A&M Distinguished Alumnus Dan A. Hughes Sr., DAHCO is an independent petroleum exploration and production company that has successfully discovered and produced oil and gas for 55 years. The company develops, drills and operates oil and gas properties throughout Texas, Louisiana, Mississippi, Alabama, Florida and the Rocky Mountains. Through its subsidiary, Hupecol LLC, the company has also discovered and currently operates significant oil properties in eastern Colombia.

Hughes replaces outgoing trustee, Randy Cain, Class of 1982, who served a seven year-tenure from 2013 to 2020.

