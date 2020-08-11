Advertisement

Treat of the Day: Dan Hughes name to Texas A&M Foundation board

By Alex Bukoski
Published: Aug. 11, 2020 at 5:32 PM CDT|Updated: 52 minutes ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) - The Texas A&M Foundation has announced that Dan Allen Hughes Jr., president and CEO of the Dan A. Hughes Company (DAHCO) and Hupecol Operating Company, joined its Board of Trustees, effective July 1, 2020.

Hughes, who resides in San Antonio, Texas, earned his bachelor’s degree in management from Texas A&M University in 1980 and completed further studies in geology. He brings 40 years of experience in the oil and gas industry to his service on the board.

“I look forward to learning more about the investments and investment strategies of the Texas A&M Foundation and hope that my decades of experiences in oil and gas, real estate and private equity can be of service to the organization,” Hughes said. “I am extremely proud of Texas A&M and extremely proud to be an Aggie, and I am always willing to do what I can to give back to the university.”

Hughes has worked for his family’s oil and gas firm, DAHCO, since his college graduation. Founded by his father, Texas A&M Distinguished Alumnus Dan A. Hughes Sr., DAHCO is an independent petroleum exploration and production company that has successfully discovered and produced oil and gas for 55 years. The company develops, drills and operates oil and gas properties throughout Texas, Louisiana, Mississippi, Alabama, Florida and the Rocky Mountains. Through its subsidiary, Hupecol LLC, the company has also discovered and currently operates significant oil properties in eastern Colombia.

Hughes replaces outgoing trustee, Randy Cain, Class of 1982, who served a seven year-tenure from 2013 to 2020.

Copyright 2020 KBTX. All rights reserved.

Latest News

News

Aggies among three TX Parks & Wildlife employees killed in West Texas chopper crash

Updated: Aug. 15, 2020 at 6:00 PM CDT
The latest in local news, weather and sports from across the Brazos Valley provided by the KBTX News team.

News

BELLA IS BACK! Search group successfully reunites missing dog with owner

Updated: Aug. 15, 2020 at 6:00 PM CDT
The latest in local news, weather and sports from across the Brazos Valley provided by the KBTX News team.

News

Veritas Wine & Bistro closing, owner looking to the future

Updated: Aug. 15, 2020 at 6:00 PM CDT
The latest in local news, weather and sports from across the Brazos Valley provided by the KBTX News team.

News

Pastor celebrates 20 years at Bryan church

Updated: Aug. 15, 2020 at 6:00 PM CDT
The latest in local news, weather and sports from across the Brazos Valley provided by the KBTX News team.

News

Tuesday Midday Weather Update 8/11

Updated: 17 hours ago
The latest regional, statewide and national news, along with local weather provided by the KBTX News team.

Latest News

News

SARC raising funds with “maskerade” contest and auction

Updated: 25 minutes ago
|
By Mekena Rodriguez
COVID-19 is forcing non-profits like the Sexual Assault Resource Center to come up with new ways to raise funds.

News

Brazos County Tax Office to close for “precautionary” cleaning

Updated: 32 minutes ago
|
By Heather Falls
Brazos County tax office to close Thursday for deep cleaning

News

City of Caldwell preparing for future growth

Updated: 34 minutes ago
|
By Mekena Rodriguez
The city of Caldwell is preparing for growth by creating a 20 year Comprehensive Plan.

News

Before a storm, insure and fortify your property

Updated: 1 hour ago
|
By Kathleen Witte
Damage caused by tropical storms and hurricanes can upend lives for months, sometimes years.

News

Tuesday Afternoon Weather Update 8/11

Updated: 2 hours ago
In-depth look at today's local, statewide and national news, as well as updates on weather provided by the KBTX News team.