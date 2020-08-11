Tropical Depression Eleven forms in the Atlantic

BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) - Satellite imagery continued to show further organization of Invest 95L in the Atlantic Basin. The center of circulation became better defined throughout the day Tuesday indicating that the storm strengthened to a tropical depression.

Tropical Depression Eleven sits 1450 miles east of the Lesser Antilles. Winds are sustained at 35 mph with an westward movement of 16 mph.

Tropical Depression Eleven is expected to take a west-northwesterly turn Wednesday night and is expected to strengthen into a tropical storm. The name given to this storm if it reaches tropical storm status will be Josephine.

Indications at this time take the center of the circulation north of the Leeward Islands by the end of the week, though the exact track is expected to shift a bit in the days to come.

At this time, Tropical Depression Eleven is not expected to reach the Gulf of Mexico or bring impacts to the State of Texas.

