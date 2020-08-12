Active COVID-19 cases dip below 300, 18 Brazos County residents hospitalized

BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) -The Brazos County Health District has reported 15 additional positive cases of COVID-19 in Brazos County. Currently, there are 294 active cases and 18 Brazos County residents hospitalized.

No new deaths have been reported in the last 24 hours. There have been 49 total deaths in Brazos County related to COVID-19.

Three patients have been discharged from the hospital in the last 24 hours. 3,764 patients are classified as recovered, which means they have been fever-free for 72 hours without fever-reducing medications, and it has been 10 days after onset of symptoms.

The total number of confirmed positive cases in the county since testing began is 4,107. There have been 34,839 tests performed.

The Brazos County hospital total bed occupancy is at 73 percent, and the total ICU bed occupancy is at 65 percent.

Here is a breakdown of confirmed COVID-19 cases by zip code in Brazos County:

77801: 362

77802: 356

77803: 1,179

77807: 265

77808: 202

77840: 705

77845: 938

77859: 1

77868: 8

Unknown: 91

Zip codes 77843, 77862, 77866, and 77881 are P.O. Boxes and technically should not contain cases since they do not contain patient addresses. They belong to Texas A&M University, Kurten, Wellborn, and Millican respectively.

BRAZOS VALLEY COVID-19 CASES BY COUNTY

County Active Cases Total Cases Austin 100 269 Brazos 294 4,107 Burleson 38 248 Grimes 147 949 Houston 41 353 Lee 37 177 Leon 24 145 Madison 160 667 Milam 23 355 Montgomery 1,355 6,776 Robertson 105 244 San Jacinto 27 182 Trinity 34 156 Walker 785 3,362 Waller 84 464 Washington 90 515

Most of the Brazos Valley falls under state trauma service area N (Brazos, Burleson, Grimes, Leon, Madison, Robertson and Washington counties). Trauma Service Area N currently reports 456 staffed hospital beds with 163 beds available. According to the state’s latest data, the region has 8 available ICU beds and 52 available ventilators. The state’s last update listed 48 lab-confirmed COVID-19 patients currently in the hospital.

Austin County has reported 100 active cases of COVID-19 . The county has 269 total cases and 145 recovered cases and four deaths.

Burleson County currently has 38 active cases of COVID-19. The county has 248 total cases, and 198 cases have recovered. There have been six deaths.

Grimes County currently has 147 active cases in the community. There have been 420 total community cases and 254 recoveries. The TDCJ has reported 529 cases. There have been 19 total deaths.

According to its website, Houston County has confirmed 353 total cases of COVID-19. There are 37 active cases and 134 cases are recovered. There have been four COVID-19 related deaths. Eastham prison currently has four active cases and 174 recovered cases.

Lee County has reported 37 active cases. The county has a total of 177 cases, with 126 recoveries and 10 deaths.

Leon County currently has 24 active cases. The county has 145 total cases, with 118 recoveries and three deaths.

Madison County has reported 160 active cases. The county has a total of 667 cases with 506 recoveries and two deaths.

Milam County currently has 23 active cases of COVID-19. There have been 355 total cases and 332 recovered cases. There are currently five patients hospitalized, and three COVID-19 related deaths.

Montgomery County has 1,355 active cases of COVID-19. There have been 6,776 total cases and 4,718 recovered cases. There are currently 47 people hospitalized, and there have been 94 COVID-19 related deaths.

Robertson County has 105 active COVID-19 cases, with 244 total cases. Currently, 139 patients have recovered and there has been one reported death. Below are the zip codes associated with active cases:

77859 - 63

77856 - 22

77837 - 9

76629 - 10

77867 - 0

77882 - 1

San Jacinto County currently has 27 active cases of COVID-19. The county has a total of 182 cases with 142 recoveries and 8 deaths.

Trinity County currently has 34 active cases of COVID-19. The county has 156 total cases with 118 recoveries and four deaths.

Walker County has 3,362 total cases of COVID-19. Out of the total, 785 cases are active in the community and 501 are recovered community cases. 2,076 cases are from the TDCJ. For more information on Walker County COVID-19 case numbers, click here.

Waller County has 84 active cases of COVID-19. There are 464 total cases and 380 recovered cases.

Washington County currently has 90 active cases of COVID-19. The county has 515 total cases with 386 recoveries and 39 deaths.

ACROSS TEXAS

Statewide, Texas has an estimated 133,598 active cases and 358,312 recoveries. There have been 500,620 total cases reported and 4,088,863 total tests (both viral and antibody).

To date, 8,710 Texans have died from COVID-19.

250 of 254 counties in the state of Texas are currently reporting cases. Harris County leads the state in total cases with 86,563 cases reported.

The state’s last update was provided on August 11 at 3:25 p.m.

