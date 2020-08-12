Anderson-Shiro CISD returns to school on Wednesday

ANDERSON, Texas (KBTX) - On Wednesday Anderson-Shiro CISD opened its doors to both students and a new school year, which marked it as the first school district to start back in the Brazos Valley.

Like most first days there were jitters, but this day, in particular, had its own unique set.

“It’s my 30th first day as an educator and this is probably the most nervous I have ever been, but I think we are making the right decision to get started. I feel like I have a staff that is prepared. They are ready to get started. Our community is ready for us to get started, so it’s time.”

Due to the pandemic, the school district is offering two methods of instruction for students this academic year. Students are either enrolled in face-to-face or online instruction.

“We feel like we have a great plan in place, and we have support from our community, our school board and we’re going to do everything in the best interests of our students to keep them safe,” said Anderson-Shiro Superintendent Scott Beene.

Tuesday and Wednesday are the first two of what the ASCISD call “first days of school. " These days are split up by student’s last names. For example at the Junior high and high school level, students with the last name A-K will meet Tuesday, and students with the last names that begin with L-Z are on Wednesday. According to Anderson-Shiro CISD, they believe these types of procedures are better taught in small groups.

“We know with this year being so different there is going to be some pitfalls inside of it at different times. So if we start out with half of our students on one day and we see where those areas of concern come up and we can address those pretty quickly then we will be better prepared for day number two.”

During these first two days, teachers and staff are educating students on health and safety protocols, routines, and social distancing expectations. One of these topics will be proper handwashing techniques, according to Anderson-Shiro CISD.

Once they complete these first two days going over protocols, on Friday, all the students will return to class altogether for the first time.

With all the safety protocols in place, some parents and guardians in Anderson-Shiro feel good about sending their kids back to school.

“It looks a little bit different than normal, but I’m okay with that,” said Lois Duchamp, Anderson-Shiro Elementary parent. The schools here are working really hard to make sure that our kids are safe. They have so many safety protocols in, so I feel pretty good about it.”

