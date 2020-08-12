Advertisement

Another day of triple-digit heat & Heat Advisories

By Shel Winkley
Published: Aug. 12, 2020 at 4:00 PM CDT|Updated: 5 minutes ago
Only getting hotter in the coming days. Afternoon highs continue to run for the upper 90s and low 100s each afternoon through the weekend. Heat could peak as high as 102↑8 or 103° by Saturday or Sunday. As is the case in mid-August, heat index values are serious through the late afternoon and early evening hours. Expect it to feel like 108°+ for most, IN THE SHADE, through Monday afternoon. As for a rain chance? While a stray, afternoon shower or thunderstorms cannot be ruled out, the chance is very, very, very slim.

Pattern changes next week as high pressure shoves over the far western side of the country. That will amplify the jet stream and point it south out of Canada! Not promising a big, blue norther, but a rare August cold front is slated to arrive Monday afternoon. Initially, that could spark rain and a few strong storms as a north wind flips around. On the other side of that “cold” front: highs in the mid-90s, mornings in the mid-70s, and lower humidity putting heat index values “only” in the upper 90s. Heat stays with us, but at least this front is slated to take the edge off a bit! =

Wednesday Night: Clear. Low: 77. Wind: S 5-10 mph.

Thursday: Sunny. High: 101. Heat Index: 106 - 108+. Wind: S 5-10 mph.

Thursday Night: Mostly clear. Low: 76. Wind: S 5-10 mph.

Friday: Mostly sunny. High: 101. Heat Index: 105 - 109. Wind: SW becoming SE 5-15 mph.

