Bearkats and Lumberjacks will not meet at NRG Stadium

Houston, Texas (KBTX) - The 2020 edition of the Battle of the Piney Woods rivalry game between Sam Houston State and Stephen F. Austin will not be played at NRG Stadium in Houston. Lone Star Sports & Entertainment and the two schools made the announcement on Wednesday.

If the game is played this year it would be at Bowers Stadium in Huntsville. The Southland Conference has not made a decision on if they will play fall sports this year.

Sam Houston State and Stephen F. Austin have met at NRG Stadium since 2010. The Lumberjacks won the first game in the series at NRG Stadium. The Bearkats have won the last nine meetings in the series.

