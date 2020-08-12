Bjork says Myocarditis is not a new heart condition that NCAA athletes are having to deal with

COLLEGE STATION, Texas (KBTX) - One major factor that lead to the Big 10 announcing the postponement of fall sports was that at least 10 players in that conference have developed Myocarditis.

It’s a heart condition caused by inflammation of the heart wall’s muscular layer. It can be a by-product of Covid-19.

Boston Red Sox starting pitcher Eduardo Rodriguez is currently dealing with Myocarditis and medical experts typically recommend people should avoid competitive sports for three to six months at a minimum.

During the Athletic Department’s Studio 12 Radio Show, A&M Director of Athletics Ross Bjork said Myocarditis is not a new heart condition.

“We’ve known about that heart issue for eternity really in modern medicine,” said Bjork. “We test for that. We do initial screenings when athletes come on our campus. We do initial screening when they return to activity for any cardiac issues. If anyone tested positive they have to pass those cardiac test before they can return after a positive test. So that’s not necessarily a new piece of data either,” concluded Bjork.

