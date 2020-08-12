Bryan ISD teachers prepare for back to school

BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) -Bryan ISD teachers are making final preps this week for a different school year thanks to COVID-19.

Teachers have been issued new protective equipment from masks and gloves to wipes an hand sanitizer to keep things clean. The first day of school is next Thursday, Aug. 20.

School will look a lot different including pickup and drop-off. Parents are being asked to stay in their vehicles and not come inside buildings.

Bryan teachers are back in the classroom during in-service. They are preparing for kids to return during the coronavirus pandemic.

“Yes it’s definitely going to be a lot different than traditional. We are doing a lot of sanitizing preparation and training ourselves,” said Amber Mosqueda, a fourth grade teacher at Johnson Elementary.

The classrooms will look different with students spaced apart for extra efforts to keep things clean.

”Planning on how to train the kids on how to sanitize you know? We’ve got a little bit of older kids here in fourth grade so just you know keeping the social distance requirements in place as well as just general hygiene,” said Mosqueda.

“We actually got PPE [personal protective equipment] yesterday so we got gloves, extra masks, hand sanitizer and Lysol to clean the rooms and we’ll get early release on Wednesday so that the cleaning staff can take extra procedures to keep our classrooms really clean,” said Miranda Reyes, a brand new first grade teacher. She had been a long-term substitute in the past.

Reyes had this advice for parents and guardians.

“Just flexibility and trusting the teachers. We’re doing the best we can to prepare for face to face and online so it’ll take some adjustment. But I think that the parents have been so supportive so far so as long as they continue that it’ll be a good school year,” said Reyes.

The youngest students here won’t be required to wear masks but everyone is encouraged to use them. Teachers are taking on new roles and adapting to life during COVID-19 and stopping its spread.

”Planning for the supplies and what all they’re going to be using and you know making sure everyone has enough and that it’s all safe and sanitized,” said Mosqueda.

The district says they still expect a majority of students to attend in person here at Johnson Elementary. At the older grade levels it’s closer to a more even split between in-person and virtual.

