Bryan nursing home residents looking for pen pals

BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) - Seniors are trying to stay connected during COVID-19, and Legacy Nursing and Rehabilitation in Bryan has started a program for seniors to connect with others outside the home.

The nursing and rehab home has launched “The Pen Pal Program”. They have posted pictures of their seniors with their name, interests, and mailing address on Facebook to get people to write to them.

Interests range from Dr Pepper and pizza to quilting and Aggie sports.

If you are interested in becoming a pen pal, you can write to:

2817 Kent Street

Bryan, TX 77802

