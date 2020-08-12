Advertisement

Buckle Up! Heat turns up starting today

By Max Crawford
Published: Aug. 12, 2020 at 5:20 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
We’re waking up stuffy and humid yet again for Hump Day, but we’re expecting to brush up to the triple digit mark again this afternoon. Heat index may soar up to 110° before the day is done, and with those conditions likely, the National Weather Service has issued a Heat Advisory from 11am-7pm today. Hard to imagine us not meeting the same criteria for the rest of the week, so we expect for that to be re-issued through the end of the week, perhaps even into early next week.

Any relief in sight? We’re still hopeful! As high pressure eventually moves back off to the west, we may see a late summer cold front dip down into the Brazos Valley by early next week. Being just south of that front may actually cause the heat to spike Monday, but we could get a round or two of some showers and storms, and then tap into some slightly cooler, but drier air through the rest of next week.

Wednesday: Mostly sunny. High: 100. Heat Index: 105 - 109. Wind: S 5-10 mph, gusting 15 mph.

Wednesday Night: Mostly clear. Low: 78. Wind: S 5-10 mph.

Thursday: Sunny. High: 101. Heat Index: 104 - 108. Wind: S 5-10 mph.

Thursday Night: Mostly clear with scattered clouds by sunrise. Low: 77. Wind: S 5-15 mph.

Copyright 2020 KBTX. All rights reserved.

