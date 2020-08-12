Cameron City Hall closed to the public

CAMERON, Texas (KBTX) - Cameron City Hall is currently closed after a staff member tested positive for COVID-19.

City Manager, Rhett Parker, says the employee that tested positive has been quarantined along with one other staff member who may have been in close contact with the positive case.

Parker explained that all other city staff members are not at risk and will continue to work in the building while it is closed to the public.

He says no services will be affected with the exception of in-person utility payments. Parker says residents can still make payments online or via phone.

The tentative re-opening date for the public is Aug. 21 barring any additional positive COVID-19 cases within the staff.

