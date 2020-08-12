Advertisement

Community Foundation of the Brazos Valley “pausing” annual Tribute Luncheon Celebration

Denise Fries, Tim Bryan, and Sue Lee to be honored during 2021 Tribute Luncheon
Denise Fries, Tim Bryan, and Sue Lee to be honored during 2021 Tribute Luncheon
Denise Fries, Tim Bryan, and Sue Lee to be honored during 2021 Tribute Luncheon(Community Foundation of the Brazos Valley)
By Adrienne DeMoss
Published: Aug. 12, 2020 at 2:55 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) - The Community Foundation of the Brazos Valley, a philanthropic organization dedicated to the 7-county region of the Brazos Valley, has decided to “pause” their annual Tribute Luncheon Celebration.

Due to the COVID-19 pandemic the April 28 Tribute Luncheon was rescheduled to Aug. 27. Since COVID-19 restrictions are still ongoing the Foundation’s Board has made the decision to cancel this year’s Tribute Luncheon.

“While the Foundation is canceling this year’s luncheon, we are simply just ‘pausing’ our celebration,” said Patricia Gerling, foundation president and CEO, in a statement. “Tribute Luncheon is intended to serve as a celebration – and we simply couldn’t celebrate philanthropy without our honorees and the community.”

The Tribute Luncheon is an annual celebration of philanthropy “to honor the ongoing contributions of civic leaders and volunteers for sharing their time, talent and resources in support of a better quality of life in the Brazos Valley.”

The Community Foundation has marked April 27, 2021, as the next Tribute Luncheon.

