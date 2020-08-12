Advertisement

Confidence in police falls to lowest level in 3 decades, poll says

According to a Gallup poll released on Wednesday, roughly 48 % of Americans said they have high confidence in police. That’s down from 53% last year.
By Gray News staff
Published: Aug. 12, 2020 at 8:39 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
(Gray Media) -- Confidence in the police has dropped to its lowest level in almost thirty years, a new poll indicates.

It represents the lowest level of confidence since Gallup’s first policing poll nearly three decades ago.

The poll also indicates a large gap in confidence between Black Americans and white Americans.

According to the poll, 19% of Black Americans have a “great deal” or “quite a lot” of confidence in the police while 56% of white Americans said they did.

Gallup conducted the poll in the weeks after the police killing of George Floyd in May, which spurred protests throughout the U.S.

