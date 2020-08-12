Feeling the sting of August: 100°+ possible through the weekend
A rare, "cold" front is on the horizon next week
BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) - 2020 has brought Bryan-College Station just three triple-digit days, so far. The thermometer at Easterwood Airport checked in between 100° and 101° each afternoon from July 12th to 14th.
The 28-day streak of keeping thermometers below 100° looks to snap over the next few days. In fact, the temperature in town has the opportunity to reach 100°+ each day through the weekend and very early next week.
Tack on the humidity and it will feel as hot as 105° - 110°, in the shade, through the afternoon and early evening hours. Heat advisories could be issued by the National Weather Service if widespread heat index values are expected at or above 108° for several hours during upcoming afternoons.
By Monday, area thermometers could spike as high as 100° to 105° as a “cold” front approaches the Brazos Valley. It is a process known as “compressional heating,” where the cold front actually pushes down on the atmosphere in the few hours before arrival.
Record high for August 17th: 107°, set 69 years ago in 1951.
As of the latest forecast, that front is expected to arrive Monday evening / night. That could spark a round of rain and potential strong storms, before allowing a more “mild” and drier air mass into the area on a light northeast wind.
Obviously, we are not looking at parka and big blanket type weather. We will find highs in the mid-90s, low humidity, and morning temperatures in the low-to-mid 70s on the other side of this front. In fact, the Climate Prediction Center has placed the Brazos Valley on the edge of the “below-average” outlook 8 to 14 days from now. Granted, temperatures will only be 1° - 3° below-average...but, it beats the triple-digits!
Copyright 2020 KBTX. All rights reserved.