Feeling the sting of August: 100°+ possible through the weekend

A rare, "cold" front is on the horizon next week
Forecast highs for Bryan / College Station through August 17th
By Shel Winkley
Published: Aug. 11, 2020 at 9:03 PM CDT|Updated: 36 minutes ago
BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) - 2020 has brought Bryan-College Station just three triple-digit days, so far. The thermometer at Easterwood Airport checked in between 100° and 101° each afternoon from July 12th to 14th.

The 28-day streak of keeping thermometers below 100° looks to snap over the next few days. In fact, the temperature in town has the opportunity to reach 100°+ each day through the weekend and very early next week.

Forecast high temperatures and what it will feel like with the humidity added in through August 18th.
Tack on the humidity and it will feel as hot as 105° - 110°, in the shade, through the afternoon and early evening hours. Heat advisories could be issued by the National Weather Service if widespread heat index values are expected at or above 108° for several hours during upcoming afternoons.

By Monday, area thermometers could spike as high as 100° to 105° as a “cold” front approaches the Brazos Valley. It is a process known as “compressional heating,” where the cold front actually pushes down on the atmosphere in the few hours before arrival.

Record high for August 17th: 107°, set 69 years ago in 1951.

As of the latest forecast, that front is expected to arrive Monday evening / night. That could spark a round of rain and potential strong storms, before allowing a more “mild” and drier air mass into the area on a light northeast wind.

This is what a cold front looks like in August...
Obviously, we are not looking at parka and big blanket type weather. We will find highs in the mid-90s, low humidity, and morning temperatures in the low-to-mid 70s on the other side of this front. In fact, the Climate Prediction Center has placed the Brazos Valley on the edge of the “below-average” outlook 8 to 14 days from now. Granted, temperatures will only be 1° - 3° below-average...but, it beats the triple-digits!

Climate Prediction Center 8-14 day outlook | August 19th - 25th
