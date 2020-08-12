Hearne ISD sticking to virtual learning this fall

HEARNE, Texas (KBTX) - Hearne ISD is starting their fall semester August 17, but they’re taking a different approach from most schools in our area. Every student will be working virtually through online classes.

Superintendent Adrain Johnson was on BVTM Wednesday morning to explain how the schools will tackle the new year.

It is no secret Hearne ISD has struggled with shrinking enrollment and a hard-to-shake reputation over the years, but Superintendent Adrain Johnson says he isn’t worried about the impact of switching to online learning mid-semester last year.

He doesn’t believe it will affect the district’s TEA rating. He says the district had a strong showing for the last two years and they are not seeing any impact from the pandemic as it relates to accountability.

“We’re ready to continue the progress we’ve already established as a district,” Johnson continued. “We’re ready to get back into the accountability system and continue to progress we’ve already started.”

Johnson says the teachers have been working diligently to build an aggressive system in the age of technology.

“We’re not trying to catch up, we’re helping our students get ahead,” Johnson said.

The superintendent says they started working extensively before the pandemic on a blended learning approach with technology inside the classrooms. Hearne ISD is also offering more options for college readiness beginning freshman year.

“We feel like we’re in a good situation to keep our students moving forward,” Johnson continued. “Not only are we trying to make progress towards the accountability system, we’re actually trying to help our students get ahead in their education and career.”

Johnson says the City of Hearne helped the district purchase iPads, Chromebooks, and hotspot devices for students. The district will gradually move into in-person learning this year, but there is no timetable yet. But Johnson says when they do, they will still use technology in and out of the classrooms.

“We’ve learned a lot from this pandemic so we’re trying to be progressive and not just reactive.”

