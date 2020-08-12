Heat Advisory in effect Wednesday

BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) - Heat index values will soar to 106-110 or even a bit higher over the next several afternoons, with overnight lows only dipping to around 80. With little relief coming, weather service offices across the state have issued a Heat Advisory for Wednesday, likely to extend into, and potentially out of the weekend.

Even for those well-prepared for the heat and well hydrated, you want to take frequent breaks if you will be in the outdoors in the mid to late afternoon.

This year, we have only had three triple digit afternoons, but we could more than double that by early next week.

Copyright 2020 KBTX. All rights reserved.