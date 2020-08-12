Hometown Heroes: Somerville Yeguas

Somerville, Texas (KBTX) - Somerville lost only one player, a junior who graduated early. The Yeguas will lean heavily on the running of Jeremiah Teague, who rushed for over 900 yards. WR Johnny Legg can play any skill spot, including quarterback when needed. Receiver is a clear-cut strength with Verkobe Woodberry and Dominic Tucker, and the Yeguas added another versatile player, Lorenzo Veqa, who moved in from Brenham. Cedric Hudgen and C Riley Eldridge guide the offensive line. Defensive standouts include LB Payton Sprouse, DE Caden Espinoza and Alejandro Espinoza. Somerville will be big up front, with a defensive line that averages over 265 pounds. Middle linebacker Teague, CB Woodberry and S Legg are major two-way players.

