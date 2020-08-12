Advertisement

Leon volleyball defeats Caldwell in first game of season 3-1

The Leon Lady Cougars huddle before their opening-season match in Caldwell.
By Tyler Shaw
Published: Aug. 11, 2020 at 9:26 PM CDT|Updated: 13 minutes ago
BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) - Leon volleyball beat Caldwell in 4 sets 19-25, 25-23, 25-17, 25-23 Tuesday night at Hornet Gym.

The match marked the start of high school sports in the Brazos Valley after 5 months off due to the coronavirus pandemic. As expected, both perennial powerhouses made for a competitive match. The Lady Cougars took a 10-8 lead in the first set, but Caldwell, led by Elizabeth See, finished strong taking game one 25-19. Leon went on to win the next three games.

This was a revenge match for the Lady Cougars. The Lady Hornets beat Leon in the opening match of last year’s season 3-0 in Leon. Now the Lady Cougars returned the favor on the road.

The first official sporting event for both teams since the pandemic looked a little different than normal. A gym at 50% capacity and all spectators were required to wear face masks. Coaches and players on the benches also wore face masks, along with the referees. Another difference this year is that teams did not switch sides of the court between each set. Both Leon and Caldwell stayed on their respective benches for the duration of the match.

Caldwell will travel to Round-Top Carmine this Friday. Leon will host Huntington on Friday.

