Local healthcare company looking to fill 77 positions

COLLEGE STATION, Texas (KBTX) -Creative Solutions in Healthcare hosted a job fair Wednesday looking to fill 77 positions.

“As our census continues to grow it has obviously required additional staff to take care of the needs of those residents whether it be nurses, CNAs, dietary aids, housekeepers even,” said Tammy Johnson Creative Solutions in Healthcare Director of Operations.

The company runs six facilities across the Brazos Valley, Fortress Nursing & Rehab, Lampstand Nursing & Rehab, Crossroads Nursing & Rehab, Franklin Nursing Home, Madisonville Care Center and Madisonville Assisted living.

Job seekers like Dra’Vieonna Owens say it was a perfect opportunity for her to enter the healthcare field.

“Nurses are always needed, this pandemic is showing the number one reason why nurses are needed,” said Owens “I actaully got excited and then they were hiring on the spot and I was like, yeah I’ve got to go.”

Johnson says they have various positions open and you don't need to be certified to apply.

“We also offer CNA training for those that aren’t certified, so we’re able to grow the hometown folk into a certified nursing aid position,” said Johnson.

“For the people who need a job and they see this, they can go here, get started here, and progress from where they started,” said Owens.

All new employees will be given the chance to win a 2020 KIA SOUL, the winner will be picked in October.

If you couldn’t make it out to the job fair Wednesday you can apply to any facility by clicking here.

Copyright 2020 KBTX. All rights reserved.