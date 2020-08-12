Local restaurant overcoming hurdles during COVID-19 pandemic

COLLEGE STATION, Texas (KBTX) - A local restaurant located on the Easterwood Airport runway continues to overcome several hurdles as it inches closer to an opening during the COVID-19 pandemic.

Cody Whitten, the owner of J. Cody’s in Bryan, is opening a new restaurant called Gate 12 Bar and Grill in College Station. Whitten says that the idea came to him last year, and took a bit to get the ball rolling.

“A lot of people including the Chancellor wanted a restaurant amenity at Easterwood Airport to bring in air traffic,” said Whitten.

Once they got the space, Whitten says they worked to keep the aviation aspect around the restaurant and were excited to bring a new concept to the area. Then, COVID-19 shut down businesses across the nation.

“Our furniture that we ordered, they were delayed a few weeks because half of their workforce was gone. Many different materials were delayed. Probably seven or eight different things were delayed because the workforce was completely dissipated,” said Whitten.

Still, Whitten wanted to continue to push forward. He says it was a lot, trying to adjust J. Cody’s to reopen during the pandemic while trying to get Gate 12 open.

“If the pandemic blows up this Fall and it still could and there is no football what are we going to do?” Whitten said.

Now, the steakhouse is planned to be able to open to the public by November. Whitten says the space fits about 150 people with a private room in the back. He says they will be offering steaks, burgers, salads, and sandwiches.

