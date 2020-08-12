Navasota police officer killed in motorcycle accident

NAVASOTA, Texas (KBTX) - Navasota Police officer, William Cooper, was killed in a motorcycle accident during a trip to South Dakota on Aug. 10, according to a statement released by the City of Navasota.

“Navasota Police Department is truly saddened with the loss of Officer Cooper,” said Navasota Police Chief, Shawn Myatt. “He was a young, up and coming officer that was passionate about law enforcement. There is a void that will we have to fill. My thoughts and prayers go out to his family and my staff.”

Cooper was sworn on to the Navasota Police Department in December 2019. He spent two years prior at the Grimes County Sheriff’s Office and graduated from TEEX Basic Peace Officer Course.

Service information will be provided as soon at is is available.

Copyright 2020 KBTX. All rights reserved.