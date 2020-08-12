New ‘Truth in Taxation’ site: Calculate costs, learn about changes, provide feedback on property tax

BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) - A postcard is in the mail for every property owner in Brazos County, alerting them to the new “Truth in Taxation” site, Brazos.CountyTaxRates.com.

It’s not a scam. In fact, it’s a new tool created with the Texas legislature to help provide transparency about property taxes.

“It’s specific to your property, which is new,” said Kristeen Roe, the Brazos County tax assessor and collector. “You can actually look your property up, and as the process progresses, we’ll continue to put information out there about proposed tax rates. You can see the actual impact of that rate against your property and your new value.”

While neither the postcard nor the launch necessarily indicates an increase in property taxes, it is meant to warn property owners of any proposed changes. That way, property owners will have ample time to provide the taxing jurisdiction with feedback on the proposals.

“What we see at the tax office each year after the appraisal notices go out, and after all of the hearings and adoption of tax rates, people get their bill and that’s the first time they’ve really paid attention and looked at it,” said Roe. So this is just an attempt…[to find] the best way to get the public involved and let them see better what to prepare for and what to expect when that tax bill does go out.”

With elections upcoming, property owners can also use the site to determine how they will cast their ballot.

“Those notices are going to list exactly how each member of that council voted on that proposed rate—not the adoption of the rate,” said Roe. “I really encourage people—don’t go to it once, but continue throughout the process to go there, see what’s happening, see how different people have voted.”

