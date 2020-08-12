Ribbon cutting held for BCS Together

COLLEGE STATION, Texas (KBTX) - On Wednesday afternoon, an official ribbon cutting was held for the BCS Together Closet.

BCS Together started in January. They work to provide basic necessities like clothing, shoes, and hygiene items for children that enter the foster care system.

They also held a donation drop to help kids start the school year. Members of Elevate BCS were there to collect the donations.

“We’re glad to be out here in time for school to start to help foster children with anything they might need as the school year gets going as the schools might see a greater need of these children that haven’t been seen in the past six months, so we’re really grateful to have these extra donations just in the nick of time,” said Jenny Closner with BCS Together.

BCS Together has registries at Target and Amazon.

