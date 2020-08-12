Advertisement

Sheriff: Fla. woman killed by ex during daughter’s online class

By Associated Press
Published: Aug. 12, 2020 at 4:52 PM CDT|Updated: 44 minutes ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

INDIANTOWN, Fla. (AP) — A Florida man stormed into a house and fatally shot his ex-girlfriend as her 10-year-old daughter took an online class, with the girl's teacher and other students hearing part of the commotion before the slaying, authorities said.

The school year's first day of instruction had just begun when a Warfield Elementary School teacher heard some kind of domestic disturbance from the girl's video chat Tuesday morning, Martin County Sheriff William Snyder said during a news conference.

The teacher muted the girl's audio but then saw the girl cover her ears before the screen went blank; investigators later said the computer had been struck by a bullet. Schools in Florida that have reopened are fully or partly doing online classes because of the coronavirus outbreak.

Donald Williams, 27, has been charged with first-degree murder in the death of Maribel Rosado Morales, 32. Investigators said Williams shot the woman twice in the chest at her Indiantown home in front of her four children and their two cousins.

“There was some type of argument. He went in and confronted her with something to do with a video,” Snyder said. “He says she actually started to smile at him, and he became enraged and shot her.”

An arrest report shows that one of the victim's sons tried to stab Williams with a kitchen knife after the shooting, but he fell during the attempt. The boy told detectives Williams pointed his gun at him, so he dropped the knife and raised his hands.

The children in the house were not injured.

Williams then fled on a bicycle and went to a nearby laundromat, officials said. He then boarded a commuter bus, but his erratic behavior prompted the driver to leave the bus and call 911, Snyder said. Williams was arrested shortly after that.

Martin County school officials did not immediately respond to an email and phone call Wednesday seeking information about whether the teacher and other students will receive counseling.

Besides the murder charge, Williams also faces two counts of aggravated assault, one count of burglary and one count of being a convicted felon in possession of a firearm. He was being held without bond. Jail records didn't list whether he had an attorney who could comment on the charges.

Florida prison records show Williams served two years for burglary, being released in 2014.

Copyright 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Latest News

News

Aggies among three TX Parks & Wildlife employees killed in West Texas chopper crash

Updated: Aug. 15, 2020 at 6:00 PM CDT
The latest in local news, weather and sports from across the Brazos Valley provided by the KBTX News team.

News

BELLA IS BACK! Search group successfully reunites missing dog with owner

Updated: Aug. 15, 2020 at 6:00 PM CDT
The latest in local news, weather and sports from across the Brazos Valley provided by the KBTX News team.

News

Veritas Wine & Bistro closing, owner looking to the future

Updated: Aug. 15, 2020 at 6:00 PM CDT
The latest in local news, weather and sports from across the Brazos Valley provided by the KBTX News team.

News

Pastor celebrates 20 years at Bryan church

Updated: Aug. 15, 2020 at 6:00 PM CDT
The latest in local news, weather and sports from across the Brazos Valley provided by the KBTX News team.

News

'Truth in Taxation' website brings all your tax info to one personalized place

Updated: 5 minutes ago

Latest News

News

Bryan ISD teachers prepare for back to school

Updated: 7 minutes ago
|
By Clay Falls
Bryan ISD teachers are making final preps this week for a different school year thanks to COVID-19.

National

Sen. Mark Warner reacts to Biden's running mate pick

Updated: 10 minutes ago

National

Biden: I asked Kamala to be the last voice in the room

Updated: 17 minutes ago
|
Biden: I asked Kamala to be the last voice in the room

News

United Way of the Brazos Valley holds annual Day of Action

Updated: 18 minutes ago
|
By Jessica Gruenling
On Wednesday morning the United Way of the Brazos Valley held their annual Day of Action after having to delay it due to COVID-19.

News

Cameron City Hall closed to the public

Updated: 22 minutes ago
|
By Alex Bukoski
Cameron City Hall is closed to the public after one city staff member tests positive for COVID-19.

News

Bryan nursing home residents looking for pen pals

Updated: 36 minutes ago
|
By Adrienne DeMoss
The nursing and rehab home has launched “The Pen Pal Program”.