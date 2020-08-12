Advertisement

Somerville confirms new Interim Police Chief

Interim Chief Otto Arnim started with the department on Monday.
Somerville Police Interim Chief Otto Arnim
Somerville Police Interim Chief Otto Arnim
By Kassandra Tucker
Published: Aug. 12, 2020 at 4:04 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hours ago
SOMERVILLE, Texas (KBTX) - Retired DPS lieutenant, Otto Arnim, is now serving as Interim Chief of the Somerville Police Department.

Arnim has more than 35 years of law enforcement experience. He previously ran for Sheriff in Uvalde County during the 2020 election.

City Administrator Danny Segundo tells KBTX Arnim “provides stability to the department.”

The previous Police Chief, Craig Wise, and three officers with the department resigned in July following controversy over the possible rehiring of Chauna Thompson.

Segundo anticipates it will take around 1.5 to 2 months to find a permanent replacement for chief.

Copyright 2020 KBTX. All rights reserved.

