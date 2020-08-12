Advertisement

Texas A&M and Adidas reveal new jerseys for 2020 season

COLLEGE STATION, TX - JULY 27, 2020 - during football workouts at football practice field in College Station, TX. Photo By Craig Bisacre/Texas A&M Athletics
COLLEGE STATION, TX - JULY 27, 2020 - during football workouts at football practice field in College Station, TX. Photo By Craig Bisacre/Texas A&M Athletics(Craig Bisacre | Craig Bisacre)
By Matthew Callaway / Texas A&M Sports Communictions
Published: Aug. 12, 2020 at 4:19 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

Texas A&M and Adidas Reveal New Jerseys for 2020 Season

COLLEGE STATION, Texas -- Texas A&M Football will don new uniforms beginning with the 2020 season as the Aggies will pay homage to the traditional and iconic Maroon & White uniforms of the late 1980s and 90s with a modern twist.

“This uniform is a concept that began almost two years ago,” Texas A&M Assistant Athletics Director for Equipment and Apparel Matt Watson said. “When the team wore the 1998 throwback uniform in 2018, it was extremely well-received with our fan base, which was anticipated, but our student-athletes loved them as well. The classic Texas A&M Football uniforms from the mid-to- late 1980s all the way into the late 1990s is a look that has been very popular with our fan base.”

The new design will incorporate an updated custom font developed by Adidas. The jersey numbers are crafted to mimic the profile of the state of Texas with a wide base and narrow profile toward the top, and the numerals return to solid white for the home uniform and solid maroon on the away kit.

“I have always been a fan of the more traditional look in uniforms, and more importantly, I believe our players like this look,” Texas A&M Head Coach Jimbo Fisher said.

Gone are the shoulder stripes and bevel-shaded numbers, replaced by clean and subtle numbers on the sleeves with a bolder appearance on the front and back of the jersey. Also returning is the Texas A&M wordmark across the chest that has resonated with the fan base for decades, while remaining in the A&M Pride font used since the 2012 season.

“We had some tremendous teams in the 1980s and 90s and this uniform reminds me, not only of those winning teams, but of the high caliber young men that represented Texas A&M during that time,” said NFF Hall of Fame Coach R.C. Slocum, who served as Aggies’ head coach from 1989-2002. “Playing for that TEXAS A&M across the front of the jersey was important to those teams. They were representing all the former student-athletes that had worn the maroon and white.”

The traditional maroon home jersey is rounded out with a solid maroon collar and arm cuff while the white away jersey features the reverse appearance with a solid white collar and cuffs. The look will be completed with the return of the solid white pants at home and an option for maroon pants on the road, keeping the Lone Star A&M logo on the hip.

“We approached Adidas about coming up with a uniform concept that would be a modern take on traditional A&M designs, but one that would still maintain that classic style,” Watson added. “I feel that the return of the solid jersey with the large Texas A&M word mark across the chest, the white face mask, and the high gloss maroon helmet gives a well-deserved nod to those teams, but adding the special Adidas number font truly achieves what we had in mind from the beginning.”

The final touches to the modern version of the classic A&M look is the return of the solid maroon helmet with a white facemask and solid white A&M logo on each side along with the return to black Adidas cleats and gloves. Moving away from the matte finish used since the 2012 season, the updated helmet shell features a solid deep maroon paint reminiscent of the non-metallic painted helmets of the late 60s, early 70s and mid-80s.

Latest News

Sports

Bombers beat Tulsa to win TCL Championship

Updated: Aug. 15, 2020 at 6:00 PM CDT
The latest in local news, weather and sports from across the Brazos Valley provided by the KBTX News team.

Sports

Hometown Heroes: Somerville Yeguas

Updated: 1 hour ago
|
By David Campbell - Friday Football Fever Magazine
Somerville lost only one player, a junior who graduated early.

Sports

Bjork says Myocarditis is not a new heart condition that NCAA athletes are having to deal with

Updated: 1 hours ago
|
By Darryl V Bruffett
One major factor that lead to the Big 10 announcing the postponement of fall sports was that at least 10 players in that conference have developed Myocarditis.It’s a heart condition caused by inflammation of the heart wall’s muscular layer. It can be a by-product of Covid-19.

Sports

Bearkats and Lumberjacks will not meet at NRG Stadium

Updated: 1 hours ago
|
By John Wilson
The 2020 edition of the Battle of the Piney Woods rivalry game between Sam Houston State and Stephen F. Austin will not be played at NRG Stadium in Houston.

Latest News

Sports

Leon volleyball defeats Caldwell in first game of season 3-1

Updated: 19 hours ago

Sports

Elnita Green, College Station Sprinters shine at Junior Olympics

Updated: 19 hours ago

Sports

Leon volleyball defeats Caldwell in first match of season 3-1

Updated: 20 hours ago
|
By Tyler Shaw
Leon volleyball beat Caldwell in 4 sets 19-25, 25-23, 25-17, 25-23 Tuesday night at Hornet Gym.

Sports

Big 12 to follow ACC and SEC and attempt to play football this fall without Big Ten or Pac-12

Updated: 20 hours ago
|
By CBS Sports Line Staff
The Big Ten and Pac-12 decided to cancel all fall sports Tuesday in a vote of their school presidents, but for now it appears there could be Power Five games after all because the Big 12 presidents decided late Tuesday to continue to pursue playing the season, joining the ACC and SEC. The Big 12 was considered the “linchpin” on whether there would be a fall season because if the Big 12 decided not to play, it was all going to fall apart. The story was first reported by SoonerScoop.com and then confirmed by a few national writers.

Sports

Hometown Heroes: Calvert Trojans

Updated: 23 hours ago
The latest in local news, weather and sports from across the Brazos Valley provided by the KBTX News team.

Sports

Statement from SEC Commissioner Greg Sankey on postponement of Big Ten and Pac-12 Conference fall sports seasons

Updated: Aug. 11, 2020 at 4:55 PM CDT
|
By Southeastern Conference
Statement from SEC Commissioner Greg Sankey on postponement of Big Ten and Pac-12 Conference fall sports seasons: