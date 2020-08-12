Advertisement

United Way of the Brazos Valley holds annual Day of Action

Their goal is to promote early literacy.
United Way of the Brazos Valley holds annual Day of Action
United Way of the Brazos Valley holds annual Day of Action(KBTX)
By Jessica Gruenling
Published: Aug. 12, 2020 at 5:18 PM CDT|Updated: 19 minutes ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) - On Wednesday morning the United Way of the Brazos Valley held their annual Day of Action after having to delay it due to COVID-19.

More than 60 local volunteers helped put together 1,500 baby bundles and deliver 2,800 books to 40 daycares and preschools across the Brazos Valley.

The United Way is promoting early literacy through the book deliveries and baby bundles . They’re working to ensure every baby born in the Brazos Valley has a book in the home before their first year of life.

“During COVID-19 babies don’t stop being born,” said Kat Gammon, the communications & outreach Manager for the United Way of the Brazos Valley. “So they’re still being born and our stock was depleted so we needed to make more so we’re still serving babies even though COVID is still going on.”

Since 2016 the United Way has passed out 10,000 baby bundles.

Copyright 2020 KBTX. All rights reserved.

Latest News

News

Aggies among three TX Parks & Wildlife employees killed in West Texas chopper crash

Updated: Aug. 15, 2020 at 6:00 PM CDT
The latest in local news, weather and sports from across the Brazos Valley provided by the KBTX News team.

News

BELLA IS BACK! Search group successfully reunites missing dog with owner

Updated: Aug. 15, 2020 at 6:00 PM CDT
The latest in local news, weather and sports from across the Brazos Valley provided by the KBTX News team.

News

Veritas Wine & Bistro closing, owner looking to the future

Updated: Aug. 15, 2020 at 6:00 PM CDT
The latest in local news, weather and sports from across the Brazos Valley provided by the KBTX News team.

News

Pastor celebrates 20 years at Bryan church

Updated: Aug. 15, 2020 at 6:00 PM CDT
The latest in local news, weather and sports from across the Brazos Valley provided by the KBTX News team.

News

'Truth in Taxation' website brings all your tax info to one personalized place

Updated: 5 minutes ago

Latest News

News

Bryan ISD teachers prepare for back to school

Updated: 7 minutes ago
|
By Clay Falls
Bryan ISD teachers are making final preps this week for a different school year thanks to COVID-19.

News

Cameron City Hall closed to the public

Updated: 22 minutes ago
|
By Alex Bukoski
Cameron City Hall is closed to the public after one city staff member tests positive for COVID-19.

News

Bryan nursing home residents looking for pen pals

Updated: 36 minutes ago
|
By Adrienne DeMoss
The nursing and rehab home has launched “The Pen Pal Program”.

News

Ribbon cutting held for BCS Together

Updated: 39 minutes ago
The latest local, statewide and national news along with current weather conditions and sports information provided by the KBTX News team.

News

Navasota police officer killed in motorcycle accident

Updated: 53 minutes ago
|
By Adrienne DeMoss
Navasota Police officer, William Cooper, was killed in a motorcycle accident during a trip to South Dakota on Aug. 10