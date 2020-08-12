United Way of the Brazos Valley holds annual Day of Action

BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) - On Wednesday morning the United Way of the Brazos Valley held their annual Day of Action after having to delay it due to COVID-19.

More than 60 local volunteers helped put together 1,500 baby bundles and deliver 2,800 books to 40 daycares and preschools across the Brazos Valley.

The United Way is promoting early literacy through the book deliveries and baby bundles . They’re working to ensure every baby born in the Brazos Valley has a book in the home before their first year of life.

“During COVID-19 babies don’t stop being born,” said Kat Gammon, the communications & outreach Manager for the United Way of the Brazos Valley. “So they’re still being born and our stock was depleted so we needed to make more so we’re still serving babies even though COVID is still going on.”

Since 2016 the United Way has passed out 10,000 baby bundles.

