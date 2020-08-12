Advertisement

VIDEO: Bison fight in middle of Yellowstone road

‘Male bison are particularly aggressive right now’
By Ed Payne
Published: Aug. 12, 2020 at 4:30 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(Gray News) – Things can get downright dangerous during bison mating season in Yellowstone National Park.

The boys get after each other when fighting over the cows.

A video released on the Yellowstone Twitter account shows two bulls butting heads in the middle of a Wyoming highway.

“Bison mating is still going on in #Yellowstone,” the tweet said. “Male bison are particularly aggressive right now, though all bison and other wildlife can be dangerous.”

A male bison can weigh up to 2,200 pounds and you don’t want to get their way.

Yellowstone recommends staying at least 25 yards away from bison and elk and 100 yards away from all other wildlife.

Copyright 2020 Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Latest News

News

Aggies among three TX Parks & Wildlife employees killed in West Texas chopper crash

Updated: Aug. 15, 2020 at 6:00 PM CDT
The latest in local news, weather and sports from across the Brazos Valley provided by the KBTX News team.

News

BELLA IS BACK! Search group successfully reunites missing dog with owner

Updated: Aug. 15, 2020 at 6:00 PM CDT
The latest in local news, weather and sports from across the Brazos Valley provided by the KBTX News team.

News

Veritas Wine & Bistro closing, owner looking to the future

Updated: Aug. 15, 2020 at 6:00 PM CDT
The latest in local news, weather and sports from across the Brazos Valley provided by the KBTX News team.

News

Pastor celebrates 20 years at Bryan church

Updated: Aug. 15, 2020 at 6:00 PM CDT
The latest in local news, weather and sports from across the Brazos Valley provided by the KBTX News team.

News

'Truth in Taxation' website brings all your tax info to one personalized place

Updated: 6 minutes ago

Latest News

News

Bryan ISD teachers prepare for back to school

Updated: 7 minutes ago
|
By Clay Falls
Bryan ISD teachers are making final preps this week for a different school year thanks to COVID-19.

National

Sen. Mark Warner reacts to Biden's running mate pick

Updated: 11 minutes ago

National

Biden: I asked Kamala to be the last voice in the room

Updated: 17 minutes ago
|
Biden: I asked Kamala to be the last voice in the room

News

United Way of the Brazos Valley holds annual Day of Action

Updated: 19 minutes ago
|
By Jessica Gruenling
On Wednesday morning the United Way of the Brazos Valley held their annual Day of Action after having to delay it due to COVID-19.

News

Cameron City Hall closed to the public

Updated: 22 minutes ago
|
By Alex Bukoski
Cameron City Hall is closed to the public after one city staff member tests positive for COVID-19.

News

Bryan nursing home residents looking for pen pals

Updated: 36 minutes ago
|
By Adrienne DeMoss
The nursing and rehab home has launched “The Pen Pal Program”.