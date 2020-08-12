Advertisement

World’s last Blockbuster store offers Airbnb experience

Published: Aug. 12, 2020 at 5:41 AM CDT|Updated: 37 minutes ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BEND, Ore. (KTVZ/CNN) - Blockbuster video rental stores were a 90s staple, but every location in the world has since shut down – except one. That iconic Oregon store is temporarily being turned into an Airbnb listing.

During a time when many businesses are struggling to stay afloat, the last remaining Blockbuster store in Bend, Oregon, is defying the odds. The store is going up as an Airbnb listing for a limited time as a show of thanks to the community for supporting the store during times of uncertainty.

Store manager Sandi Harding, who has operated the location since 2004, says she hopes this will give families the chance to reconnect during a time when COVID-19 has changed so much.

The store manager says she hopes the listing will give families the chance to reconnect during a time when COVID-19 has changed so much.
The store manager says she hopes the listing will give families the chance to reconnect during a time when COVID-19 has changed so much.(Source: Airbnb/KTVZ/CNN)

“What more fun way to do that than to come in and experience a night in Blockbuster - have a sleepover, have the old big console television, the VCR, the popcorn, the whole experience,” Harding said. “If you close your eyes and think about the 90s, that’s what the room is going to look like.”

Starting Monday, Aug. 17, residents of Deschutes County can book a one-night reservation to stay at the Blockbuster on Sept. 18, 19 or 20. Only four guests from the same household are allowed per night.

However, the cost of the stay is a mere $4.

“It’s only a penny more than what we would normally charge for a three-night rental or a brand new release,” Harding said. “The whole point again is to give back and to be able to come and experience that. It’s not meant to cost a lot of money.”

Harding says the store will follow local and state COVID-19 safety guidelines, and security will be present each night to ensure safety of the guests and the store.

Copyright 2020 KTVZ, Airbnb via CNN. All rights reserved.

Latest News

News

Aggies among three TX Parks & Wildlife employees killed in West Texas chopper crash

Updated: Aug. 15, 2020 at 6:00 PM CDT
The latest in local news, weather and sports from across the Brazos Valley provided by the KBTX News team.

News

BELLA IS BACK! Search group successfully reunites missing dog with owner

Updated: Aug. 15, 2020 at 6:00 PM CDT
The latest in local news, weather and sports from across the Brazos Valley provided by the KBTX News team.

News

Veritas Wine & Bistro closing, owner looking to the future

Updated: Aug. 15, 2020 at 6:00 PM CDT
The latest in local news, weather and sports from across the Brazos Valley provided by the KBTX News team.

News

Pastor celebrates 20 years at Bryan church

Updated: Aug. 15, 2020 at 6:00 PM CDT
The latest in local news, weather and sports from across the Brazos Valley provided by the KBTX News team.

News

Tuesday Midday Weather Update 8/11

Updated: 5 hours ago
The latest regional, statewide and national news, along with local weather provided by the KBTX News team.

Latest News

National Politics

How it happened: Inside Biden’s search for a running mate

Updated: 17 minutes ago
|
By Associated Press
Forces in the country, and within the Democratic Party, were indeed pushing Biden toward a history-making pick.

News

Shorter A&M football season predicted to impact local hotel industry

Updated: 21 minutes ago
|
By Haley Vyrostek
Economists tell KBTX a reduced football season with fewer fans could have a negative impacts on hotels in Bryan/College Station

Coronavirus

US enters deal for 100 million doses of potential COVID-19 vaccine from Moderna

Updated: 36 minutes ago
The vaccine is still in clinical trials and has not been approved by the FDA but is already being manufactured, so if it is approved, it can be rolled out quickly.

Coronavirus

New Zealand scrambles to find source of new virus infections

Updated: 36 minutes ago
|
By Associated Press
Health authorities in New Zealand were scrambling Wednesday to trace the source of a new outbreak of the coronavirus as the nation’s largest city went back into lockdown.

National Politics

What’s keeping Washington from sending out more stimulus checks, unemployment aid, explained

Updated: 36 minutes ago
|
By Associated Press
Hopes that talks on a huge COVID-19 relief deal would generate an agreement soon are fizzling, with both the Trump administration negotiating team and top congressional Democrats adopting hard lines and testy attitudes.